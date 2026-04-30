WATCH: Charly Reynolds Serves Up Small-Town Drama in “Stir The Pot”

Charly Reynolds turns up the charm—and the chaos—with the release of the official music video for her current single “Stir The Pot,” out now. Filmed in Dallas, Texas, the playful, tongue-in-cheek visual leans all the way into the song’s mischievous spirit, spotlighting the humor, exaggeration, and irresistible pull of small-town gossip.

Directed, shot, and edited by Oceanna Colgan, with Reynolds stepping in as co-director, the video unfolds inside a real working salon at Studio One Ten. Featuring a cast of Reynolds’ friends alongside professional hairstylists, the setting becomes the perfect stage for secrets to fly and stories to grow taller by the minute. It’s a lively, lived-in backdrop that mirrors the song’s central theme—where everyone’s talking, and no one’s staying quiet for long.

“We really wanted to create a space that visually shows gossip being spread and the pot being stirred,” Reynolds shares. “It ties directly into the second verse — ‘She’s spillin’ all your secrets, at her standing hair appointment.’ There’s something so relatable and funny about that environment.”

Reynolds didn’t just play the part—she fully stepped into it. “I didn’t realize how hard putting foils in hair is until trying to do it for real while singing and moving,” she laughs, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the already spirited clip.

Beyond the salon, the video weaves in additional narrative scenes filmed at a private Dallas residence, giving the story a little more room to breathe while keeping its playful edge intact. Stylistic touches like vintage phones, denim-heavy wardrobe choices, and subtle ‘90s-inspired hair add texture without overpowering the track’s modern country feel.

Released earlier this month, “Stir The Pot” highlights Reynolds’ knack for sharp storytelling, blending humor and heart with a dose of classic country attitude. Co-written with Jessi Pugh and Blaine Younger and produced by Zachary Manno, the track marks the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album Carousel, due next year.

Her current single, “House To Come Home To,” written alongside Dirty Rice and Melody Federer, follows the release of her debut album, Off The Record . Across platforms, Reynolds has garnered more than 3 million views, with her music surpassing 3 million streams and reaching up to 37,000 monthly listeners.

Reynolds has shared the stage with artists including Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, and Parker McCollum, performed at Country Thunder Florida, and appeared on the CMT Spotlight Stage in 2023. Expanding her presence beyond the stage, Reynolds served as a host for The Women of Country on the CMA Awards Red Carpet in 2024 and 2025, as well as on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet for Country Now .

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