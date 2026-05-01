Kacey Musgraves Releases 6th Studio Album

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has officially released her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere (Lost Highway), a deeply personal and sonically rich project that reconnects her to the roots, sounds, and stories that shaped her upbringing in Golden, Texas.

Produced by Musgraves alongside longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Middle of Nowhere carries a dust-blown clarity that feels both reflective and confident. Inspired in part by a literal sign in her tiny hometown that reads, “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere,” the title track became both the album’s namesake and its emotional centerpiece.

Written during a season of post-breakup reflection, the album finds Musgraves embracing solitude, wide open spaces, and traditional western textures. Pedal steel, accordion, and Texas dancehall rhythms create a nostalgic framework that she reshapes with her signature wit and emotional honesty. The project serves as a love letter to the outer edges of country music, blending bluegrass, pop, Norteño, and Zydeco influences into something that feels both fresh and unmistakably Kacey.

The album’s lead single, “Dry Spell,” arrived alongside a boldly humorous and self-aware video co-directed by Musgraves and Hannah Lux Davis. The track showcases her sharp lyrical wit while balancing classic country textures with a modern edge. It joins the title track “Middle of Nowhere” and the new single “Loneliest Girl.”

The album also features an impressive list of collaborators including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov, further highlighting the project’s Texas spirit and genre-bending approach.

“The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life,” Musgraves shared. “For the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define whatever is next.”

She continued, “I became so at ease with being in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined. Middle of Nowhere is a place as much as it is a state of mind. I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into my roots in different ways—horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”

She’s also been announced as a performer for the Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live on Prime Video Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Fresh off her surprise appearance at Coachella, Musgraves has also unveiled dates for her upcoming “Middle of Nowhere” arena tour, promoted by AEG Presents. The tour launches August 21 and includes a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Joining her on select dates are Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Estevie, Charles Wesley Godwin, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose, and The Brudi Brothers.

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