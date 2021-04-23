Willie Nelson Announced As Keynote Speaker At ‘Cannabis Convention’

Luck Presents has announced the lineup for Luck Summit: Planting the Seed, their inaugural cannabis convention which benefits HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project. Presented by Rocket Seeds and hosted by Nathaniel Rateliff, the multi-day summit seeks to destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way. During the summit, which runs virtually April 26-29, Luck and fellow cannabis-advocate partners will showcase the cannabis plant through the lenses of history, science, entertainment, and culture.

“In the first year of the event, it is important to us that we create a bi-partisan, stigma free conversation around cannabis in its many forms,” stated Matt Bizer, co-founder of Luck Presents. “We truly believe that Willie Nelson has been a unifier for so many in his years as both a cannabis activist and humanitarian. With Willie as our landlord we are able to set a stage and a platform for this unique conversation here in Texas and throughout the country.”

Team Luck unveiled a highly curated lineup that is both entertainingly enlightening and recreationally educational, with keynote addresses by Steven Hawkins, interim CEO of the United States Cannabis Council, and legendary activist and artist Willie Nelson.

The summit is the latest in Nelson’s long history of supporting legalization and normalization of cannabis use. He has been in the legal business since 2015 when he co-founded GCH. In 2016, the company launched Willie’s Reserve, the premium cannabis brand where Nelson serves as Chief Tasting Officer. In 2019, they expanded to introduce Willie’s Remedy, a line of hemp infused products for the natural food and wellness market.

Luck Summit: Planting the Seed will feature something for everyone-from the cannabis curious to the long-time 420-friendly-on all aspects of the cannabis plant: economics, logistics, agriculture, legalities, legislative approaches, culture, and revenue streams.