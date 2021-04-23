Luke Bryan’s ’Crash My Playa’ Sells Out

Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert vacation event set for January 19-22, 2022 has sold out. Due to record-breaking demand from returning event alumni and Luke’s fans through pre-sale access this week, 24 hours ahead of the public on sale scheduled for tomorrow, the event marks its fastest sell-out in its seven-year history.

“We are really so proud of the event we have built and grown each year since 2014,” says Luke. “It’s been an awesome partnership with CID Presents and On Location and we look forward to it all year long. Grateful to the fans for making it a part of their vacation plans every year. Margarita cheers all round today!”

Crash My Playa 2022 will feature four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach, complete with two headlining performances by Luke and the return of his good friend superstar Jason Aldean. An additional headliner as well as a full lineup of artists, pool parties, activities and local adventures will be announced in the coming months.

The event will be hosted at the Moon Palace Cancún. The oceanfront sanctuary offers magnificent rooms, gourmet all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour room service as well as plenty of activities on both land and sea, including the luxurious AWE-Spa and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.