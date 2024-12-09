Matt Gorman Signs With Wide Open Music & Open Door Apostolic Publishing

Songwriter and artist Matt Gorman has signed a joint venture with Wide Open Music and Jaron Boyer’s Open Door Apostolic Publishing, BMI. A native of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gorman moved to Nashville in 2019 to finish his education and play baseball at Lipscomb University. When not in class or at practice, he filled his days co-writing songs and playing shows throughout Nashville.

“It has been such a gift to watch Matt grow as a songwriter and artist,” said 2024 SESAC Songwriter of the Year Jaron Boyer. “I know God has big plans for him and I’m so excited to see it all come to fruition. I’m so lucky to be a part of this venture with Matt Gorman and Wide Open.”

In a short period of time, Gorman has generated millions of streams with his own songs like “Little Things,” “I Pray,” “Lakehouse,” and more. Baseball had been his life before moving to Nashville to attend Lipsomb, his dream school for his love of sport but also the proximity to music and songwriting. He spent days in class and on the field and nights writing, playing rounds and hitting Lower Broad. He pours all of his life experiences and observations into his music, which is now his sole focus.

“I’m thankful to be in a place with some of the best people I know,” said Gorman. “From Jaron Boyer, Ash Bowers, Paul Compton and every writer on this roster I am so proud to call this place home. Being surrounded by people that are so talented is extremely inspiring, but also being surrounded by people that put God first makes this place what it is. I’m excited for what’s to come for this company and there is absolutely no other place I’d want to be.”

