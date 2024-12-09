LISTEN: Makenzie Phipps, “O Holy Night”

Rising singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps brings the holiday spirit to life with her latest Christmas single, a modern twist on the classic “O Holy Night.” Opening with the warm tones of a dobro, the song blends country charm with a fresh, heartfelt style that breathes new life into the beloved carol. (listen above)

“I love the holidays, and Christmas music is some of my all-time favorites,” shares Phipps. “As someone who is drawn to the classics, “O Holy Night” kept coming to mind and settling in my heart. I hope you enjoy this version as much as I enjoyed recording it!”

Makenzie participated in her second CMA Music Festival this year with performances throughout the week and autograph signings inside at Fan Fair X.

