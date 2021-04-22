WATCH: Karissa Ella Covers Patty Loveless

For the past couple months, Karissa Ella has been revisiting the songs that made her fall in love with country music as a child. The Acoustic Sessions highlight Karissa’s love of country music with covers of “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Who I Am” and “You Can’t Make Old Friends” featuring Johnny Gates. All of this is leading up to new music from the rising singer/songwriter later this spring.

Karissa Ella’s version of “Blame It On Your Heart” by Patty Loveless Watch and listen above) showcases her strong country sound. Her vocals are crisp and emotional as she tells this man that he can’t blame her for what’s going on, since he only has himself to blame. Jenee Fleenor (2x CMA Musician of the Year & ACM Musician Of The Year) is featured on fiddle and background vocals throughout the project, as well as guitarist Daniel Newell.

“I loved every second of covering this Patty Loveless song! The lyrics in this song show so much sass and grit, you just can’t help but smile and laugh along. I hope to bring this kind of attitude to my new original songs coming soon!” said Ella.