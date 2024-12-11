WATCH: Why Is Trace Adkins On Santa’s “Naughty List”

Trace Adkins gives the gift of holiday laughter in the brand-new music video for his Christmastime come-on, “Naughty List.” (watch above) Directed by Mike Stryker and co-produced by Greg Baker, Jason Fridenstine, and Andrew Rozario, full of mistletoe mischief, the fun-loving music video finds Adkins and Ol’ St. Nick engaging in some friendly bargaining, just before the big day arrives. A longtime fan of Adkins and his iconic Country career, Santa is glad to show the towering hitmaker what it’s like to be the man in the red suit – even offering a few thoughtful gifts in exchange for good behavior. But ultimately, it’s a different sort of merrymaking on Adkins’ wish list. The comical video features cameos from the legendary acts’ own vision in red, Victoria Pratt, as well as their adorable furry family member, Gary.

Co-written by Adkins with Monty Criswell and Derek George, “Naughty List” (Verge Records) puts the star’s jolly sense of humor in the spotlight once again – walking a fine line between raunchy romance and timeless sophistication. Built around a smooth-talking invitation to forget the presents on Christmas morning, a classic Country-swing sound sets the passionate mood, produced in warm-and-cozy fashion by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George. With Adkins’ hard-to-resist vocal rumble leading the way, a lump of coal likely won’t be all that burns through the night.

Looking ahead, Adkins will continue headlining shows from coast-to-coast at the top of the year, bringing his 2021 album THE WAY I WANNA GO (Verge Records) to the stage.

