More New Year’s Eve Performers Announced

More performers were announced today for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded televised entertainment special hosted by 4x GRAMMY® Award-winner Keith Urban and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

New performers on the CBS special include Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson. As previously announced, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are headlining from Bicentennial Park and Parker McCollum will perform from the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests, SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack.

The five-hour broadcast will feature a hit parade of more than 40 back-to-back performances, live from the epicenter of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city’s renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!