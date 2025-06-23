Whiskey Myers, Back On Tour With Ascend Amphitheater Stop

After a short but joyful break, Whiskey Myers is back on tour tonight, June 23, picking up their high-octane What We Were Born To Do Tour — and Nashville fans, get ready: the genre-blurring Southern rockers will roll into Ascend Amphitheater on July 19th. GET TICKETS HERE! for what promises to be one of the summer’s most electric live shows.

The brief pause in the tour came for good reason, as guitarist John Jeffers and his wife welcomed their second son, Ozzy Jak Jeffers, into the world on June 18. “There’s been a whole wide world out here waiting for you, my son! We love you,” Jeffers shared. “I know there was some confusion on the cancellations/postponed shows this week. Thank you guys for bearing with us!”

With Jeffers back on stage, the band is full throttle again — just in time to ride the momentum of their latest single, “Time Bomb,” (listen above)﻿ which is exploding into the Top 40 on the Active Rock chart. The track previews their upcoming seventh studio album, Whomp Whack Thunder, due out September 26 on their own Wiggy Thump Records.

The new material shows Whiskey Myers doing what they do best — fusing the soul of Southern rock with the grit of classic country and the punch of modern rock. “Time Bomb” delivers that signature energy.

This summer’s tour includes headline dates across the U.S., a co-headlining run with Tedeschi Trucks Band, and the band’s own Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon vacation festival, happening November 7–9 in Miramar Beach, Florida.

But before all that, they’ll bring their full-throttle show to Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, July 19th — a night Music City won’t want to miss.

