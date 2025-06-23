Little Big Town Announces Four-Night Residency At Ryman

The Ryman Auditorium is getting into the holiday spirit early with the announcement of a festive four-night residency from GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town. The vocal quartet will return to the Mother Church of Country Music this December 1–4 for “The Christmas Shows,” a series of magical evenings featuring a blend of holiday classics and fan-favorite hits.

The residency marks a special homecoming for the group, whose deep ties to the Ryman include their landmark 2017 residency—the first yearlong artist residency in the venue’s storied history. Known for their unmatched harmonies and genre-blending catalog, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are sure to bring the perfect mix of warmth, nostalgia, and holiday cheer to Music City this winter.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 27 at 10 AM CT. GET TICKETS HERE! Fans looking to elevate their experience can purchase Ford VIP Lounge access, which includes early venue entry, a private bar, and complimentary food before the show. Limited souvenir tickets will also be available.

Little Big Town recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a Greatest Hits collection featuring collaborations with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Sugarland, and just last year, they released their debut holiday album The Christmas Record. Their live shows continue to sell out across the country, and this December residency promises to be one of the most anticipated events of the season.

