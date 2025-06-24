Dave Wilbert’s Live From America Album

Anatomy of a Great Album –

NASHVILLE: Fans can on occasion get a great single from their favorite artist, but rarely do they get a great album where every song sounds like a winner. Usually that takes the prefect chemistry from everyone along every step of the process. From musical composition, to lyrics, great musicians that interpret the songs, a great producer, and ultimately a great engineer that can capture great sounds and blend them into beautiful perfection. It’s the same with film and musicals where a winner is created with the kind of magic that the masses expect and appreciate. There is a lot that goes into a hit album and Live From America from Dave Wilbert has all the ingredients.

A shout-out to all his musicians and especially the drummer’s snare drum on Take It Outside! If the Patent and Trademark office can permit a trademark on a color, then they surely can grant a patent for that snare drum.

Now about Dave Wilbert! David embodies what a great country singer, songwriter offers. A unique and memorable vocal timber sung to melodic hooks and meaningful lyrics. Blending relatable storytelling with a smooth country vocal, Dave Wilbert’s musical style strikes a balance between timeless familiarity and fresh authenticity.

In 2024, Dave Wilbert was one of the most played independent country artists on the Music Row Breakout and CDX True Indie charts. Building upon that success, Wilbert released his single, “Live from America (It’s Saturday Night)”. Rooted in his personal journey and life on the family farm just west of Nashville, the single embodies Wilbert’s dedication to good, honest music. Whether you’re from the countryside and bonfires or big city lights, “Live from America (It’s Saturday Night)” is an anthem for the heartland of America. Dave Wilbert’s true-to-self approach continues to carve out a unique space in country music, bridging the genre’s rich history with its modern evolution.

Country traditionalist, singer and independent recording artist Dave Wilbert celebrates the nostalgia of America and farm life on his vibrant and superiorly produced 90’s style country album, Live From America (It’s Saturday Night), available everywhere digitally by Willbilly Records.

Songwriters on the twelve-track album include Dave Wilbert, Kerry Kurt Phillips (George Strait, Tim McGraw, Craig Morgan), Phil O’Donnell (George Strait, Blake Shelton, Montgomery Gentry), Jason Matthews (Billy Currington, Trace Adkins) Doug Supernaw, and others. It was produced by Eddie Blount, Dave Wilbert, Julian King and recorded at Black River Studios and Ridge High Studios in Nashville.

Solidifying himself as an unapologetic country traditionalist, songs from the album include 2024’s hunting and fishing anthem “Take It Outside,” which landed in the #1 spot on the CDX Radio Charts for four weeks, 2023’s blue collar ode “Tractors and Trucks” and the album’s title track, “Live From America (It’s Saturday Night)” which was premiered by Nashville.com [click to read/watch] in April. Wilbert will also release a new concept music video for the title track in July, produced and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films.

“This album is a collection of songs I’d want to hear on the radio cruising across the American landscape,” Wilbert said. “I was raised on a wide variety of great music, and I believe this album embodies the collective spirit of who has influenced me as a recording artist. Music should move us emotionally, and my music team did a magnificent job pouring emotions into every note.”

Tracklist & Songwriters:

“Take It Outside” (Adam Wood, Bill Troy)

“If You Ever Feel Like Lovin’ Me Again” (Jeff Stevens, Jerry Kilgore, Steve Bogard)

“Footprints On The Moon” (Kevin Barton, Ryan Bizarri, Dee Briggs)

“Live From America (It’s Saturday Night)” (Kerry Kurt Phillips, Jason Matthews)

“Wasn’t It You” (Kerry Kurt Phillips, Andy Spooner)

“Close Your Eyes” (Kerry Kurt Phillips, Andy Spooner, Doug Supernaw)

“World’s Gone Crazy”(Dave Wilbert, Jason Matthews)

“Christian County Homecomin’ Queen”(Galen Griffin, Kerry Kurt Phillips, Phil O’Donnell)

“Route 5 Box 109”(Galen Griffin, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

“Tractors and Trucks” (Ben Gallagher, Jim Collins, Wade Kirby)

“My One And Only”(Dave Wilbert, Jason Matthews)

“The Cabin Song”(Dave Wilbert)

