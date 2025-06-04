Waymore’s Outlaws At Chiefs On June 14th

If you’ve ever cranked up Waylon Jennings on the truck radio—or if you just carry a little outlaw country in your soul—there’s only one place to be this Father’s Day weekend: Chief’s on Broadway, where Waymore’s Outlaws will be “Runnin’ With Ol’ Waylon” on Friday, June 14.

More than just a tribute, this hard-driving show features the actual band that backed Jennings during the most legendary years of his career. They’re keeping the outlaw flame burning with the raw sound, swagger, and sincerity that changed country music forever. And there’s no better place to experience it than Chief’s, the Broadway venue that’s quickly distinguishing itself from the pack.

While Nashville’s “Star Bars” continue to multiply, Chief’s—founded by Eric Church—is playing a different tune. It’s not just a celebrity name on the sign. With its emphasis on original live music, artist-first philosophy, and the standout centerpiece of the venue—the Neon Steeple stage, which evokes the hallowed vibes of the Ryman with a honky-tonk twist—Chief’s is already being hailed as a new benchmark for Music City’s entertainment scene.

And at the center of this outlaw celebration is Tommy Townsend, frontman of Waymore’s Outlaws. A seasoned country artist in his own right, Townsend brings both authenticity and artistry to the role. Having worked directly with Jennings and earned praise for his solo work—including his album Southern Man, produced by Waylon and Jerry “Jigger” Bridges—Townsend knows how to walk the line between honoring a legend and owning the moment.

“Runnin’ With Ol’ Waylon” at Chief’s isn’t just a concert—it’s a musical homecoming. The night falls just before Waylon Jennings’ birthday on June 15, and kicking off Father’s Day weekend with this kind of country grit and soul couldn’t feel more fitting. Get tickets here.

