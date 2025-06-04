George Jones Bronze Statue Unveiled At Ryman Auditorium

A country music legend found a permanent home at the Mother Church of Country Music this week, as a bronze statue of George Jones was officially unveiled on the Ryman Icon Walk, just outside the historic Ryman Auditorium. Known as “The Possum” and widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of country music, George Jones now joins an elite group of country trailblazers whose legacies are forever enshrined at the iconic venue.

The ceremony brought together fans, friends, and family members for a moving tribute to the late singer, whose influence on the genre remains unmatched. Among those in attendance were Nancy Jones, wife of George Jones, as well as Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed, and longtime friend and country star Jamey Johnson, alongside other artists and industry peers who came to honor his memory.

The Ryman Icon Walk celebrates the titans of country music who helped shape the genre and the culture that surrounds it. Jones’ statue joins those of Little Jimmy Dickens, Bill Monroe, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride—each figure carefully sculpted by artist Ben Watts. Every statue takes nearly a year to complete, reflecting the care, reverence, and detail dedicated to capturing the spirit of these groundbreaking performers.

“It’s where George belongs,” said Nancy Jones, speaking to the emotional significance of the occasion. “The Ryman meant so much to him, and now he’ll always be here, part of the place that shaped country music and that he helped define.”

George Jones’ enduring career spanned more than five decades and included chart-toppers like “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “The Grand Tour,” and “She Thinks I Still Care.” His emotive delivery and raw, real-life storytelling became a benchmark for vocalists across all generations of country music.

Colin Reed noted that “The Icon Walk is not just a celebration of past greatness—it’s an ongoing reminder of the musical giants who paved the way for today’s artists. George Jones exemplifies that legacy.”

The unveiling of his statue is a fitting tribute to a man whose music remains deeply woven into the fabric of Nashville and country music at large. As visitors stroll past the Ryman, they can now stand face to face with the likeness of George Jones—just as his music continues to stand the test of time.

