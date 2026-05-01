The Marcus King Band is Back With “Darling Blue”

Marcus King and The Marcus King Band are back with more music today as they officially release Darling Blue / No Room For Blue, an expanded companion to their critically acclaimed 2025 album Darling Blue.

Led by the GRAMMY-nominated country-Americana standout, the new project features 12 fresh tracks recorded at the legendary Capricorn Studios and arrives on all streaming platforms after originally being released exclusively for Record Store Day last fall on November 28.

The album explored the emotional highs and lows of King’s life, reflecting both his deep connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains and the personal transformation surrounding his relationship with his wife, Briley.

Now, with No Room For Blue, King digs even deeper, continuing to tell his story from the other side of addiction, temptation, and heartbreak. Blending heavy rock, bluegrass, country, blues, and Americana, the new material reflects a clearer outlook and a renewed sense of purpose as he works to leave behind the toxic patterns of the past.

The expanded collection includes three standout reimagined tracks, including a refreshed version of fan-favorite “Delilah,” a special duet with fellow guitar phenom Billy Strings on “Dirt – Macon Version,” and a cover of The Allman Brothers Band classic “Ramblin’ Man,” a longtime staple of King’s live performances.

The remaining nine songs continue exploring the tension between letting go of old love, addiction, and the people and habits that once defined him—while embracing the growth that comes on the other side.

King and his powerhouse band will keep the momentum rolling this spring with the Waltz Across Texas Tour, hitting seven cities across the Lone Star State this May before launching the 39-city Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour.

The run includes major stops in New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta, along with one especially meaningful hometown performance—Marcus King Band and Friends at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on May 27.

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