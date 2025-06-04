WATCH: Little Feat’s “Shipwrecks”

Legendary Southern rock outfit Little Feat shows no signs of slowing down after nearly six decades of genre-defying music. The band, known for its signature blend of New Orleans funk, country, blues, and rock, will bring their timeless sound to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN on October 15 as part of their Strike Up the Band tour. (GET TICKETS HERE)

Litle Feat just released their latest video, “Shipwrecks.” (watch above) A slide guitar feast for the ears and another example why this band has had such a long career.

The new album, Strike Up the Band, recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White), showcases the group’s creative resurgence. Featuring fresh contributions from new members Scott Sharrard and Tony Leone, and collaborations with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, the album blends Little Feat’s iconic feel-good funk with modern lyrical bite.

Fans can expect classics like “Dixie Chicken” and “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” along with standout new tracks like “Too High To Cut My Hair” and “4 Days of Heaven, 3 Days of Work”—proof that Little Feat continues to push boundaries while staying true to their roots.

Still anchored by founding member Bill Payne and longtime members Fred Tackett, Sam Clayton, and Kenny Gradney, Little Feat is charging into year 56 with more energy than ever. See you at FirstBank!

