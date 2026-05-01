ACMs Announce Next Wave of Performers

Today the Academy of Country Music has officially revealed the next wave of star-studded performers set to light up the stage at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, and the lineup just keeps getting bigger.

Joining the already announced superstar performers are Avery Anna, Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top, with even more performances expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

They join previously revealed performers Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green.

Hosted for the first time by legendary songwriter and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain, the 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fresh off being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Avery Anna will take the stage in celebration of her first ACM win. Six-time ACM Award winner and former host Blake Shelton returns to the ACM spotlight, while seven-time winners Dan + Shay are also set to perform.

First-time ACM nominee and Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist Carter Faith will make her ACM Awards performance debut, while five-time ACM Award winner Ella Langley returns to the stage. Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and reigning ACM New Group of the Year The Red Clay Strays are also among the night’s featured performers.

Tucker Wetmore, who was recently surprised with the news of his ACM New Male Artist of the Year win during a concert in London, will make his ACM performance debut, while 2025 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Zach Top returns for another big performance moment.

Leading up to the big night, ACM Awards Week will once again take over Las Vegas with several major fan events.

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