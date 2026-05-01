Taj Mahal Releases Soulful New Album “Time”

Legendary singer-songwriter Taj Mahal has released his powerful new album Time, available everywhere now via Thirty Tigers and Resonatin’ Records.

A deeply soulful and expansive project, Time serves as both a reflection on Mahal’s remarkable six-decade career and a bold reminder that one of American music’s most influential voices is still creating at the highest level. Blending soul, roots, folk, reggae, and blues, the album showcases the timeless artistry that has made Taj Mahal a living legend.

At the heart of the record is the title track, “Time,” a never-before-heard song written by the late Bill Withers. Originally recorded only as an unreleased demo, the track found new life after producer Steve Berkowitz brought it to Mahal with the blessing of Bill and Marcia Withers.

The mellow, swinging groove perfectly captures Withers’ understated brilliance—a quality Mahal deeply admired.

“I had a lot of reverence for the brother,” Mahal said. “He was able to bring that acoustic guitar and just sing. He wasn’t trying to show up in sparkling platform shoes and jump up and down on stage. And it resonated so deeply with people.”

A recipient of the 2025 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, Mahal has spent decades shaping the sound of American roots music, mastering nearly 20 instruments and collaborating with icons including The Rolling Stones, Etta James, Eric Clapton, and Ziggy Marley.

Now at 84, Mahal says the music itself remains the greatest reward.

“I know I’m lucky, knowing that music is what I’ve been given to do,” he shared. “I’m 84, and I’m just thrilled to be doing it.”

The album also reunites Mahal with the Phantom Blues Band for the first time since 2008’s Maestro, creating a collection of covers and new songs that reflect the deep musical language they’ve built together over decades.

To celebrate the release, Mahal recently made his debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performs this week at a sold-out special GRAMMY Museum event at The Greene Space in New York, and will appear Sunday, May 3, for a rare VIP Records in-store performance and Q&A in Long Beach hosted by Tavis Smiley.

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