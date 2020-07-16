WATCH: Waylon Payne, “All The Trouble”

Waylon Payne performs an acoustic rendition of his haunting song “All The Trouble” in a new video out today (7.16).

Originally recorded by Lee Ann Womack, “All The Trouble” was written by Payne, Womack and Adam Wright, and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best American Roots Song in 2019. The performance video showcases Payne’s smoldering vocal ability, backed by blues-rock guitar.

Payne’s forthcoming album ‘Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me’ is available Sept. 11 via Carnival Recording Company/Empire. Payne recorded the record primarily at Southern Ground Nashville, a converted century-old church building just off Music Row that once housed Monument Studios. Payne’s mother, country singer Sammi Smith, cut her iconic version of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” at Monument. When Payne recorded his vocals, he says, “I stood in the same spot she stood and sang while she was pregnant with me.”

To help realize his musical vision, Payne worked with producers Eric Masse (Miranda Lambert, Rayland Baxter, Robert Ellis) and Frank Liddell (Lambert, Lee Ann Womack, Chris Knight) to assemble a group of musicians that spanned both genres and generations. In addition to highly regarded players like bassist Glenn Worf; guitarists Jedd Hughes, Ethan Ballinger, and Kris Donegan; and drummer Blake Oswald, the team brought in Cage the Elephant guitarist Nick Bockrath, as well as Mickey Raphael, Willie Nelson’s longtime harmonica player and a former band mate of Payne’s father, Jody Payne. Jerry Roe, like Payne a second-generation music man whose father spent years working for Johnny Cash, played both bass and drums. Other musicians on the album include longtime guitar player and friend Dean Person, slide guitarist Harrison Whitford, and violist Kristin Wilkinson, who arranged and conducted all the strings.