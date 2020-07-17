Marcus King’s “Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville” Flawless First Show

Marcus King kicked off his four night full production livestream series, Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville last Monday, benefitting MusiCares. If you missed it, you missed an amazing show but you have the next three Mondays to see all new shows. Each show has a unique performance concept and will feature special guests including Billy Strings and Maggie Rose on the 20th, Brent Hinds (of Mastodon) on the 27th and Elizabeth Cook, Ida Mae, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm and Sierra Ferrell on 8/3.

The word “phenom” is sometimes thrown around loosely in this business but it certainly applies here. He may only be 24 but King has the guitar chops of seasoned veteran and the voice of a long careered blues man. The show was performed at an undisclosed production studio live in Nashville. The sound and stage production was top notch and you could feel the energy right through your television screen. At the end of each song you were still reminded of the Covid weirdness because you’re expecting thunderess applause and there’s silence. It didn’t phase King at all enlisting camera and production people to clap along.

The band played most of the new album ElDorado starting the night off with “One Day She’s Here,” King on his black Stat backed by smoldering B3 played by Dave Farnswortyh (see the full set list below). “Young Man’s Dreams” featured some skillful slide guitar and “Love Song” really let the the horn section and background singers shine. “I Wish I Knew How To Be Free” featured a powerful vocal from trumpet/trombone player Justin Johnson. As maybe a nod to Nashville the band played an energetic version of the classic “Good Hearted Woman.”

At the end of the show I knew I’d be watching all four and there’s not a better cause than MusiCares. At $10 bucks a show it’s a steal and speaking of “phenoms” we’re especially looking forward to the Billy Strings’ appearance this Monday 7/20.

Get your tickets here.

–Jerry Holthouse

Mondays’s Set List (7/13)

One Day She’s Here

Slow Blues

Young Man’s Dream

Turn It Up

Love Song > Make It With You > Love Song

Beautiful Stranger

Say You Will

Sweet Mariona

Good Hearted Woman

Too Much Whiskey

Wildflowers & Wine

Break

I Wish I Knew How It Felt To Be Free

Plant Your Corn / Intros

No Pain

The Well

Full Schedule:

July 13 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Band Performs El Dorado”

July 20 – 8pm CT – “Marcus King & Friends” Featuring special guests Billy Strings and Maggie Rose

July 27 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Trio” Featuring special guest Brent Hinds (of Mastodon)

August 3 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Band performs The Last Waltz” Featuring Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Elizabeth Cook, Ida Mae, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm, Sierra Ferrell

Ticket Pricing

High Card (1 Night Ticket): $10

Two of a Kind (Pick 2 nights): $15

Four of a Kind (All 4 nights): $30

Full House (All 4 nights + poster): $50