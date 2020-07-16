Erv Woolsey Forms New Record Label

Longtime Nashville manager Erv Woolsey, CEO & Founder of the Erv Woolsey Company (EWC), has announced the formation of a label imprint under the EWC umbrella, Rollin’ The Dice Records, which will operate under a distribution deal with Copperline Music Group. The imprint’s first signees, Stone Senate, are set to release their take on George Strait’s “The Fireman” this Friday, July 17.

As the ever-evolving landscape of music creation and development allows artists to deliver a finished product directly to the consumer, Woolsey saw the benefit of developing distribution and label service partnerships that cater to his artists’ individual needs and specifications. The Nashville-based, digital-focused record label imprint will focus primarily on select EWC artists to execute all marketing and distribution of releases.

“We aren’t by any means trying to play the mainstream record label game,” says Woolsey. “But with modern technology and so many creative outlets at our disposal in this day and age, it allows us the opportunity to give our newer artists or select passion projects a stronger start and higher profile early in the development of their career.”

“Copperline Records is in business to connect and create multiple avenues for record labels to give their music a way to be heard by the masses. On behalf of the whole team at Copperline Music Group, we are eager to develop passion projects for the great Erv Woolsey,” adds CMG Head of A&R and Label Acquisitions, Dewayne Brown.

The Erv Woolsey Company is home to country star LeeAnn Womack plus flagship artist and music icon George Strait along with many other formidable artists.