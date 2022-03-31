WATCH: Wade Bowen’s “Where Phones Don’t Work”

Wade Bowen reveals three and a half minutes of striking visuals to accompany the latest single off his recent six-song EP “Where Phones Don’t Work.” Directed by Nick Livingston and filmed in both Bowen’s home state of Texas as well as Central Oregon, the official music video for “Phones Don’t Work” features scenic visuals of remote landscapes that live up to the song’s name. Written by Bowen, along with Aaron Raitiere and Rhett Akins – who joined Bowen’s recent Exit/In show that also earned buzz for surprise appearances by Charlie Worsham and ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert – “Phones Don’t Work” yearns for the freedom of a technological escape:

Where I can’t see her picture

I can’t hear her voice

And even if I wanted to

I ain’t got a choice

That satellite signal is just outta reach

And she can’t get to me

I don’t know how many miles it’s gonna take

All I know is I ain’t hitting no brakes

‘Til I’m way past the place where it don’t hurt

‘Til she can’t call me

And I can’t call her

Hell, I don’t care

Anywhere phones don’t work

“Phones Don’t Work” follows lead single “When Love Comes Around” off the EP, with a full-length album planned for release later this year.

Where Phones Don’t Work Track List

1. Phones Don’t Work (Wade Bowen, Aaron Raitiere, Rhett Akins)

2. Where We Call Home (Wade Bowen, Brad Clawson, Jeremy Bussey)

3. The Last Town In Texas (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan)

4. When Love Comes Around (Wade Bowen, Eric Paslay, Heather Morgan)

5. Trouble Is (Wade Bowen, Steve Earle)

6. Be You (Wade Bowen, Drew Kennedy)