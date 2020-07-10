Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: Tyler Childers Debuts “Country Squire”

WATCH: Tyler Childers Debuts “Country Squire”

Jerry Holthouse

The official music video for Tyler Childers’ “Country Squire,” is debuting today. Directed by Kentucky-based comic book artist, Tony Moore (known for his award-winning work on The Walking Dead, The Exterminators and Fear Agent), “Country Squire” is Moore’s first music video project and was created in partnership with Bomper Studio.

“Country Squire” is the title track of Childers’ new album, out now on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (stream/purchase here). Once again produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, Country Squire debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album also features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

