REVIEW: ‘In My Voice’ a Documentary on the Life of Heart’s Ann Wilson

Nashville.com was honored to attend a special screening of In My Voice on last Wednesday (5/20) at City Winery Nashville, an intimate and deeply moving documentary centered on the life and legacy of Ann Wilson, the legendary frontwoman of Heart.

As someone who became a huge Heart fan back in the 70’s — and who remains a fan of both Heart and Ann Wilson today — this film hit on a very personal level. For longtime fans, In My Voice feels less like a standard rock documentary and more like an honest, emotional conversation with one of rock music’s most powerful and enduring voices.

The documentary offers a revealing look at Wilson’s remarkable journey, beginning with her quiet childhood and following her rise to becoming one of the most influential female vocalists in rock history. Through rare archival footage, candid storytelling, and deeply personal reflections, the film captures both the triumphs and struggles that shaped her career and personal life.

Wilson does not shy away from discussing difficult moments, insecurities, relationships, creative battles, and the pressures that came with navigating fame while helping break barriers for women in rock music during an era dominated by male performers.

One notable aspect of the documentary is the absence of Ann’s sister and longtime Heart bandmate Nancy Wilson. During the post-screening Q&A, Wilson explained that Nancy chose not to participate in the film, and Ann made it clear she fully respected her sister’s wishes. The topic was handled with grace and maturity, but I have to be honest it was the only thing missing from this documentary.

Following the screening, Wilson participated in an engaging live Q&A alongside director Barbara Hall, offering additional insight into the making of the documentary and reflecting on the emotional process of revisiting so many chapters of her life and career.

One of the best parts of the film was the many people from her life who each gave their own story of working with and loving this legend, from band mates past and present to her own family. And there was something especially meaningful about experiencing this event in Nashville, the city Wilson now calls home.

For fans who grew up with classics like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” and “Alone,” In My Voice serves as both a celebration and a reminder of just how important Ann Wilson’s voice has been to rock music history. Few singers possess the raw power, emotion, and unmistakable presence that Wilson has delivered for decades.

The documentary itself is exceptionally well done — beautifully paced, emotionally honest, and filled with moments that longtime fans will deeply appreciate. More than just a music documentary, In My Voice becomes a story about perseverance, artistry, vulnerability, and finding strength through every phase of life.

Director Barbara Hall has made a masterpiece. For anyone who has ever been moved by Ann Wilson’s voice, this film is absolutely worth seeing.

–Jerry Holthouse

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!