Ben Gallaher Releases Acoustic Version of “The Star-Spangled Banner”

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Country rocker and viral guitar sensation Ben Gallaher has released a powerful new acoustic rendition of “National Anthem (The Star-Spangled Banner)” via Stone Country Records and QHMG, delivering a stirring instrumental tribute just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Known for his explosive guitar work and high-energy performances, Gallaher takes a dramatically different approach on the patriotic release, stripping away the familiar lyrics of the nation’s official anthem to spotlight the emotional beauty of the melody itself. The arrangement shines a fresh light on the iconic composition originally written by John Stafford Smith, while honoring the sacrifices of American military service members.

The release carries personal significance for Gallaher, whose maternal grandfather served in the United States Armyduring World War II.

“As we moved closer to both Memorial Day and also the America 250 celebration, I realized that I’d never heard an acoustic instrumental guitar rendition of the National Anthem,” Gallaher shared. “It quickly inspired me to record an original version to honor the greatest country we call home — and to all of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom.”

Arranged by Gallaher for solo acoustic guitar and produced by Patrick Thrasher, the performance begins with delicate fingerpicking before gradually building into a powerful crescendo driven by vigorous strumming and soaring melodic phrasing. The result is both understated and emotionally gripping, showcasing Gallaher’s impressive musicianship in a completely different light.

The release arrives on the heels of a major career milestone for Gallaher following his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he delivered an electrifying performance of his current single “I’ll Take You” alongside Kelly Clarkson’s house band.

“I’ll Take You,” the guitar-driven lead single from Gallaher’s upcoming album Time, continues gaining momentum at country radio after debuting as the No. 3 Most Added Song on the Mediabase Country chart.

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