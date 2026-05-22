Gabb Music Named a 2026 NAPPA Awards Winner

Gabb has announced that Gabb Music has been named a winner in the Music category at the 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA Awards).

For more than 36 years, the NAPPA Awards have helped families identify standout products through extensive real-world testing conducted by industry evaluators, parents, and children. The recognition highlights Gabb Music’s growing reputation as a kid-friendly streaming platform designed to give families a safer alternative to traditional music services.

“Finding safe digital spaces for our kids is an ongoing challenge for families,” said Elena Epstein, Director of the National Parenting Product Awards. “We applaud Gabb Music for providing a platform that allows kids to have autonomy while enjoying a wide selection of music. Gabb Music gives parents a true gift — peace of mind that they so crave.”

Unlike mainstream streaming platforms that often rely on parental controls or edited versions of songs, Gabb Music was recognized for its proprietary filtering system that removes tracks containing explicit lyrics, sexual content, drug references, violent themes, or inappropriate imagery before they ever reach young listeners.

Rather than simply censoring language, the platform excludes unsuitable content entirely while still giving kids access to millions of songs spanning multiple genres and decades. The result is a music experience designed specifically for younger audiences without sacrificing variety or authenticity.

Primarily aimed at children 12 and under, the app also appeals to families with teens who want access to popular music in a safer environment.

NAPPA evaluators praised the platform for feeling authentic instead of overly restricted, noting that users can still discover popular hits, explore curated genre stations, and build personalized playlists while developing their own musical tastes in a family-friendly setting.

One evaluator described the service as “a parent’s dream” thanks to its ad-free and explicit-free listening experience across genres including pop, rock, country, and more.

“Kids deserve great music. Parents need peace of mind,” said Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Head of Entertainment Services for Gabb. “This recognition is evidence that we’re delivering both.”

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