WATCH: Tyler Hubbard’s Latest Single, “Land”

Multi-platinum country star Tyler Hubbard is launching a brand-new chapter in his solo career with the release of his latest single, “Land,” available now via MCA Nashville.

With 23 career No. 1 singles and more than 2 billion streams to his name, Hubbard continues to build on the momentum of his successful solo run following his groundbreaking success as one half of Florida Georgia Line. The release of “Land” also signals that more new music is on the way from the chart-topping hitmaker.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with a soaring, anthemic chorus, “Land” reflects on the defining moments that shape a person’s life — from first loves and heartbreaks to reckless summers, lessons passed down through family, faith, and learning how to navigate life’s unexpected turns.

Throughout the song, Hubbard paints vivid snapshots of small-town American life, referencing moments like “a backflip off a bridge in the Cumberland creek” and “that dirt road driveway you pull in on,” grounding the track in both nostalgia and emotional authenticity.

At its core, however, “Land” delivers a much deeper message about resilience and perspective. Anchored by the lyric, “When the rug gets pulled on your best made plans / It’s how you fall and where you land,” the song becomes an uplifting anthem about overcoming adversity and rediscovering what matters most.

“My new song, ‘Land,’ is about overcoming the hurdles of curveballs life throws our way,” Hubbard shared. “We’ve all faced tough seasons that force us to dig deep and trust that even when our plans fall apart, God’s plans are still at work. I hope this song resonates with you and brings hope to anyone walking through a difficult time.”

Driven by Hubbard’s signature blend of heartland grit, radio-ready hooks, and feel-good energy, the track showcases the songwriting style that has made him one of Nashville’s most consistent hitmakers over the past decade.

The release arrives as Hubbard prepares to return to the road later this year with a mix of solo headlining dates and tour appearances alongside Dan + Shay.

Already firmly established as one of country music’s premier songwriters and performers, Hubbard continues evolving as a solo artist while maintaining the authenticity and unmistakable sound fans have embraced throughout his career.

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