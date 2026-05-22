Aaron Lewis Releases Sixth Solo Country Album

Multi-platinum country artist and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced the upcoming release of his latest solo country album, Give My Country Back, arriving July 17 via Big Machine Label Group.

Alongside the announcement, Lewis has released the album’s fiery title track, “Give My Country Back,” offering fans an early glimpse into a project filled with the unapologetic honesty, conviction, and hard-earned perspective that have long defined his songwriting career.

Serving as Lewis’ sixth solo country album, Give My Country Back explores themes of accountability, patriotism, faith, resilience, and personal growth across 10 tracks that blend gritty traditional country textures with his unmistakable vocal intensity.

“That’s life’s struggle right there,” Lewis shared. “You are the master of your own destiny, and everything happens because of your actions — whether you want to admit it or not. Self-ownership is a huge thing to learn how to do in this life, and it’s always an internal battle.”

Produced by Sol Philcox-Littlefield, the album leans heavily into rough-edged honky-tonk influences while still carrying enough modern muscle to feel current and powerful. Lewis co-wrote five of the album’s tracks alongside respected Nashville songwriters including Jeffrey Steele and Bobby Pinson, with additional contributions from Casey Beathard and Travis Meadows helping shape the album’s reflective yet fiery tone.

The newly released title track continues Lewis’ tradition of politically charged and patriotic songwriting, combining swampy country grit, stinging acoustic guitar riffs, and blunt lyrical conviction into an anthem rooted in frustration with today’s political climate.

“I actually care about the fact we have people we put in their positions, who are in no way, shape, or form doing anything in any way that is better for us,” Lewis explained.

Over the past 15 years, Lewis has carved out one of country music’s most unique crossover careers after first rising to fame in the rock world with Staind. Despite coming from a hard rock background, Lewis successfully transitioned into country music while maintaining the fiercely loyal audience drawn to his brutally honest songwriting style.

Since launching his country career, Lewis has earned two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with Town Line and Sinner, released the Platinum-certified collaboration “Country Boy” featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and scored a Gold-certified No. 1 hit with 2021’s “Am I The Only One.” His catalog has now surpassed an impressive 5.7 billion career streams worldwide.

Now 54, Lewis says Give My Country Back reflects a season of personal change and renewed focus in his life.

“This is the perfect record for where I’m at right now,” Lewis said. “As you get older, you start realizing your time is coming to a close. I wasn’t living as cleanly as possible, so I quit drinking. I quit smoking cigarettes. I’ve done some kickboxing. I’m on a healthier routine, and I want to get better before I can’t.”

Additional tracks including “The Door,” “Bad Thing To Be Good At,” “Too High For This,” “Let Go Like The Rain,” and “People I’ve Known” continue showcasing Lewis’ fearless songwriting approach, balancing vulnerability, reflection, and conviction throughout the album.

“My music is my life. Every one of those songs,” Lewis shared. “If you listen to it all, you’ll probably know me better than I know myself.”

Lewis is currently touring nationwide on his 2026 American Tour alongside his band The Stateliners.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!