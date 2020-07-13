Phil Vassar’s “This is God” More Relevant Than Ever

First released in 2003, “This is God” was a Top 20 hit for Phil Vassar peaking at No. 17 on Billboard’s ‘Hot Country Songs’ chart. The tumultuous times we’re living in has made the song more relevant than ever and Vassar has re-released the hit that has brought comfort and hope to so many. Vassar reminds us, all I’m asking for is love, on “This is God.” The song brings chills with Vassar’s meticulous piano melodies complimenting his haunting verses that echo a warning for God’s creation to permanently unite in peace and love.

Hey, this is God

Can I please have your attention

There’s a need for intervention

Man, I’m disappointed in what I’m seeing

Yeah, this is God

You fight each other in my name

Treat life like it’s a foolish game

I’d say you’ve got the wrong idea

Oh all I’m asking for is love

I’ve seen you hurt yourselves enough

Oh I’ve been waiting for a change in you

Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more.