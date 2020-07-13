Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Phil Vassar’s “This is God” More Relevant Than Ever

Jerry Holthouse 11 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 17 Views

First released in 2003, “This is God” was a Top 20 hit for Phil Vassar peaking at No. 17 on Billboard’s ‘Hot Country Songs’ chart. The tumultuous times we’re living in has made the song more relevant than ever and Vassar has re-released the hit that has brought comfort and hope to so many. Vassar reminds us, all I’m asking for is love, on “This is God.” The song brings chills with Vassar’s meticulous piano melodies complimenting his haunting verses that echo a warning for God’s creation to permanently unite in peace and love.

Hey, this is God
Can I please have your attention
There’s a need for intervention
Man, I’m disappointed in what I’m seeing
Yeah, this is God
You fight each other in my name
Treat life like it’s a foolish game
I’d say you’ve got the wrong idea
Oh all I’m asking for is love
I’ve seen you hurt yourselves enough
Oh I’ve been waiting for a change in you

Download the song here.
Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more.

