Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman is Back!

One of Nashville’s best summer traditions is set to return as Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman kicks off next week, bringing six weeks of world-class bluegrass music to the Ryman Auditorium.

The 2026 edition of the series runs every Tuesday evening from June 16 through July 21, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. inside the Mother Church of Country Music.

In addition to the main performances, fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy WSM Radio’s free “Pickin’ on PNC Plaza” pre-show concerts. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. outside the Ryman, the performances spotlight talented regional bluegrass artists and provide the perfect way to start an evening of music in downtown Nashville.

This year’s lineup features a diverse collection of bluegrass favorites, award-winning performers and genre-defining musicians.

The series opens June 16 with acclaimed duo Daily & Vincent, while Grasstime performs on PNC Plaza prior to the show. On June 23, Watkins Family Hour and Mason Via take the stage following a pre-show performance by The Fox and the Fiddle.

Bluegrass icon Sam Bush headlines June 30 with special guests Sister Sadie, while Grassy Creek opens the evening festivities on the plaza. Grammy-nominated mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull will headline July 7, with The Bankshafts providing the pre-show entertainment.

The Infamous Stringdusters and The Last Revel take over the Ryman on July 14 following a plaza performance from Wilson and Cross. The series concludes July 21 with legendary bluegrass ambassador Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, while Dana Romanello opens the evening during Pickin’ on PNC Plaza.

2026 Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman Schedule

June 16

Daily & Vincent

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: Grasstime

June 23

Watkins Family Hour with Mason Via

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: The Fox and the Fiddle

June 30

Sam Bush with Sister Sadie

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: Grassy Creek

July 7

Sierra Hull

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: The Bankshafts

July 14

The Infamous Stringdusters with The Last Revel

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: Wilson and Cross

July 21

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: Dana Romanello

Single-show tickets and season passes are available now through the Ryman box office and online. Whether you’re a lifelong bluegrass fan or simply looking to experience one of Nashville’s most authentic musical traditions, Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman remains one of the city’s premier summer concert experiences.

Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman

Dates: Tuesdays, June 16 – July 21

Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: 5:30 p.m.

Main Show: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 37219

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