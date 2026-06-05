Bonnaroo Survival Guide: What to Bring to The Farm

Only 6 days until Bonnarooooo!!!! Every June, tens of thousands of music fans descend on Manchester, Tennessee for four unforgettable days of music, camping, community, and late-night adventures at Bonnaroo. While the lineup may get everyone through the gates, being prepared for the Tennessee heat and the realities of camping can make the difference between simply surviving and truly thriving on The Farm.

Here are a few essentials we recommend bringing to Bonnaroo 2026.

Stay Hydrated (Seriously)

Let’s start with the most important item on the list: water.

Middle Tennessee in June can be hot, humid, and relentless. Bring a refillable water bottle or hydration pack and use Bonnaroo’s free water stations throughout the festival. Dehydration can sneak up on you quickly when you’re dancing, walking miles between stages, and staying up until sunrise.

Electrolyte packets are also a smart addition to your festival kit and can help replenish what your body loses during long days in the sun.

Create Shade at Camp

Your tent can quickly turn into an oven once the morning sun comes up. A quality canopy or EZ-Up is practically a necessity for Bonnaroo campers. Add tapestries or reflective tarps to create additional shade and cooling around your campsite.

A small battery-powered fan can also be a lifesaver when temperatures start climbing.

Light Up Your Camp

One product we absolutely love for Bonnaroo is the Infinity Camp Light.

Unlike a standard lantern, the Infinity Camp Light can illuminate your entire campsite, making it easy to find your way back after a long night of music. It also works perfectly as a tabletop light for late-night card games, meals, or simply hanging out with friends.

Good campsite lighting not only makes your setup more comfortable, but it also helps prevent trips and falls when navigating camp after dark.

Take Care of Your Gut

Let’s be honest: four days of festival food, late nights, cold drinks, and nonstop activity can take a toll on your digestive system.

That’s why we’re fans of the mushroom coffee from Activated You. It provides a smoother energy boost than traditional coffee and can help keep you going through those long Bonnaroo days without the crash.

We also recommend bringing Activated You probiotics to support good gut health throughout the weekend. The single-serve packets mix into water in seconds and deliver prebiotic fiber, probiotics, and green superfoods to support digestion and help you feel more balanced throughout the day. Between food vendors, irregular eating schedules, and plenty of indulgence, your digestive system will thank you.

Don’t Forget the Basics

Some other Bonnaroo essentials include:

Sunscreen

Hat and sunglasses

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charger

Cooling towels

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Earplugs

Rain poncho

Extra socks

Small first-aid kit

Trust us, fresh socks can feel like a luxury after logging 20,000-plus steps a day.

Secure Your Valuables

Bonnaroo is known for having one of the friendliest festival communities anywhere, but it’s still smart to protect your belongings.

Keep valuables locked in your vehicle whenever possible. Use a small lockbox for important items and avoid leaving wallets, keys, cash, or expensive electronics unattended at camp.

Inside Centeroo, keep your phone and wallet in a zippered pocket, crossbody bag, or hydration pack.

A few simple precautions can prevent a major headache.

Be a Good Neighbor

One of the things that makes Bonnaroo special is the sense of community that develops among campers.

Introduce yourself to your neighbors. Offer a helping hand if someone needs assistance setting up camp. Share supplies when you can and always respect quiet hours when people are trying to catch a few hours of sleep.

Some of the best friendships on The Farm begin between campsites. We still hang out with friends we met on the Farm years ago.

The Roo Spirit

At its core, Bonnaroo is about more than music. It’s about community, positivity, and creating memories that last long after the final encore.

Come prepared, take care of yourself, look out for those around you, and embrace the famous Bonnaroo spirit. Do that, and you’re already halfway to having an unforgettable weekend on The Farm.

Happy Roo!

–Jerry Holthouse

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

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