WATCH: Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Powerful “Preacher’s Kid”

Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. continues his breakout run with the release of his deeply personal new song, “Preacher’s Kid,” available today. The track (watch above) arrives as the highly anticipated follow-up to his current single “Gary,” which is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart and currently sits inside the Top 40.

The emotionally charged track finds Wilson Jr. once again leaning into the vivid storytelling and raw honesty that have become hallmarks of his songwriting. Drawing from personal experiences growing up in a small-town religious environment, “Preacher’s Kid” explores themes of faith, identity, conflict and self-discovery through a deeply autobiographical lens.

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, Wilson Jr. described it as being “based on true stories,” reflecting on childhood memories, church culture and the contradictions he encountered while coming of age.

The release follows a milestone year for Wilson Jr. Last month, he earned his first Academy of Country Music Award, taking home Visual Media of the Year for the acclaimed music video for “Cuckoo,” which he co-directed alongside longtime creative collaborator Tim Cofield.

Earlier this year, the duo teamed up once again for the cinematic video accompanying “Gary,” starring award-winning actor Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Apollo 13). The song received widespread attention following Wilson Jr.’s electrifying performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as appearances on This Past Weekend with Theo Von and The Howard Stern Show.

Wilson Jr.’s momentum continues this weekend as he takes the stage at Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, before returning to Music City for a CMA Fest appearance at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The rising star will spend the remainder of 2026 on the road as part of his headlining Gary The Torch Tour, with dates scheduled across the United States and Europe. The tour will culminate with a pair of hometown performances at The Truth in Nashville on December 11 and 12. Along the way, Wilson Jr. will also join the Outlaw Music Festival tour and appear alongside Dave Matthews Band at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre and Brandi Carlile at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

With “Preacher’s Kid,” Stephen Wilson Jr. delivers another compelling chapter in what has quickly become one of country and Americana music’s most captivating artistic journeys.

Also look for Wilson at The Truth here in Nashville on 12/11 and 12/12.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!