LISTEN: Wyatt Flores Shares New Single “Half The Man”

Fast-rising country singer-songwriter Wyatt Flores continues the rollout of his new album with the release of “Half The Man,” available everywhere today.

The deeply personal track serves as the latest preview of Flores’ forthcoming album, Scared of Heights, due July 31 via Island Records/MCA. The song arrives on the heels of recent releases “Drive All Night” and “Runnin’ On E,” further showcasing the Oklahoma native’s signature blend of raw honesty and emotional storytelling.

“Half The Man” may be Flores’ most personal song to date. Inspired by the unwavering support of his family, the track reflects on the challenges of chasing a dream while living up to the example set by his parents.

“This is the proudest I’ve ever been of a song, especially as a songwriter,” Flores shared. “I was blessed to be raised by two incredible parents, and I’ve always wanted a song that captures not only how great they are but also the pressures I feel of trying to live up to that high standard they set and how hard it is to be away from them, my family, my friends, and my hometown living this crazy life.”

Produced by Charlie Handsome, Jacob “JKash” Hindlin and Gian Stone, Scared of Heights marks an exciting new creative chapter for Flores. While maintaining the deeply vulnerable songwriting that has earned him praise as one of country music’s most compelling new voices, the 13-track project also expands his sonic palette with influences from early 2000s rock.

Reflecting on the album’s title and themes, Flores says the project captures a season of personal growth, self-discovery and learning to embrace uncertainty.

“For the longest time, I thought I was just scared of heights,” Flores explained. “Truthfully, I’m not scared of heights; it really is all about the fall. I’d have to say that I’m more scared of failing, but if I’m gonna fail, I’m gonna do it on my own terms.”

The release adds to an already impressive year for Flores. Recently, he earned new RIAA certifications for several fan-favorite songs, including the 2x Platinum-certified “Please Don’t Go,” as well as Gold certifications for “Milwaukee” and “Losing Sleep.”

Known for his electrifying live performances, Flores will spend much of the year on the road as part of his extensive Drive All Night Tour. He will also join The Red Clay Strays and Koe Wetzel for select dates, bringing his powerful live show to audiences across the country.

With “Half The Man,” Wyatt Flores delivers another emotional and relatable anthem, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the people and experiences that continue to shape one of country music’s brightest emerging stars.

Look for Flores at Bonnaroo!

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!