Warren Haynes Announces Intimate Solo Tour

Warren Haynes — the powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and longtime Gov’t Mule front man — has announced a rare and intimate solo tour coming February 2026. The run will feature two-set, stripped-down performances that put Haynes and his guitar front and center as he pulls from every corner of his remarkable catalog. Fans can expect songs from Gov’t Mule, his solo projects, and timeless Allman Brothers Band material, plus deep cuts, surprises, and the music that shaped his storied career. No two nights on this tour will be alike.

The 11-date trek launches February 12th and includes a stop at Nashville.com’s favorite cave, The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

Haynes will keep the momentum rolling into March with a run of shows from the Warren Haynes Band. After appearing at Suwannee Amp Jam #2 in Florida, the lineup—Haynes, Terence Higgins (drums), Kevin Scott (bass), and Matt Slocum (keys)—will headline dates in Birmingham, Rochester, Wilkes-Barre, and Ithaca March 1–7.

“Although I have done a few solo dates here and there, I’ve never afforded myself the opportunity to do an actual solo tour, so I’m extremely excited about this,” Haynes shares. “Performing by myself gives me the opportunity to express myself in a completely different way… the focus becomes much more about my voice and the songs themselves and less about virtuoso guitar playing, although I try to include some fun guitar stuff as well.”

Haynes’ upcoming solo run follows the release of Million Voices Whisper (Fantasy Records), his fourth solo album and first in nearly a decade. Released in November 2024, the chart-topping, self-produced project was widely praised as his strongest solo work yet, featuring guest appearances by Derek Trucks, Lukas Nelson, and Jamey Johnson.

This fall, Haynes offered fans a more intimate listen with The Whisper Sessions, a stripped-down digital companion album released September 12th via Fantasy Records. The project includes reimagined versions of songs from Million Voices Whisper along with two heartfelt covers, including a beautiful rendition of the Allman Brothers Band classic “Melissa” featuring Trucks. The collection highlights Haynes’ unmistakable voice, expressive guitar work, and the emotional storytelling that has defined his career.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!