WATCH: Tucker Beathard’s “You Would Think”

Warner Music Nashville’s Tucker Beathard premiered his music video for “You Would Think” today (watch above). Directed by Sam Siske, the video’s powerful narrative details the timeline of a troubled relationship between a mother who struggles with addiction and her daughter who is left reeling from the repercussions. The ballad is featured on the singer/songwriter’s upcoming second chapter of his debut double album and will be available at Country Radio beginning Monday 4/13.

“The video for ‘You Would Think’ was really important to me, because I wanted it to tell the story of the song from the perspective we had when we were first writing it,” said Beathard, “’You Would Think’ can apply to many different types of strained relationships, but the storyline for this video is really raw and real. I’m looking forward to the song being available at radio on Monday too, and for more people to hopefully hear it.”

Beathard is the first country artist to release a debut double album. With co-writer, co-producer and guitar and drum credits on the release, while citing influences ranging from Blink 182, Kings Of Leon to Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. Following the independent release of “Nobody’s Everything,” Beathard signed a major recording deal with Warner Music Nashville.