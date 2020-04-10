Chase Rice Joins “Good Morning America” Live From Nashville

Despite hunkering down at home to keep his band, crew and fans safe during this unprecedented time, Chase Rice will keep the music playing as he joins ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a special performance this Tuesday, April 14.

Rice will video-conference into the 8 a.m. hour of the show to perform current Top 25 single “Lonely If You Are” – and make a special announcement – live from his farm in Nashville, Tenn.

“We always have such a fun time bringing the band up to Times Square to perform,” shared Rice, “but when it became clear that everyone needed to stay home, our friends at GMA really thought outside the box to still make this performance possible. I’m excited to strip this song back to just me and a guitar, and hopefully bring a little much-needed joy to everyone’s morning!”

“Lonely If You Are” is featured on Rice’s The Album Part I, a seven-song project which was surprise released this January. As Rice has teased on socials during the nationwide quarantine, he has used this extra time at home to put the finishing touches on follow-up project The Album Part II, coming soon.

Rice also recently went live from home for a special “Friday Night Happy Hour” presented by Jack Daniel’s, performing a variety of his own hits and some cover songs while raising more than $15,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s COVID-19 Fund. Watch a clip of the performance HERE.