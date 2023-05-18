WATCH: Tigirlily Gold Releases “Hometown Song”

Sister duo Tigirlily Gold took the internet – and country radio – by storm with the release of rowdy single “Shoot Tequila,” which to date has garnered over 50 million views across social media and arrived at country radio in March as the second-most-added song upon impact. Building on that momentum, the North Dakota natives release their latest, song, “Hometown Song” – along with the official music video – and make their ACM Awards pre-show and Opry debuts in the same week. Listen to “Hometown Song” and watch above.

Written by Krista and Kendra alongside Alex Kline and Scott Stepakoff, “Howtown Song” highlights the push and pull of both loving and hating where you come from.

“Every song about hometowns usually goes one of two ways, you either love it and it’s perfect or you hate it, and we could never relate to either of those exact feelings,” Kendra explains, “so we wanted to write a song that hints at both. It’s the emotion of when you are in a place for so long, wanting to leave and try something new, but when you’re gone, there’s nothing that can replace that feeling of home.”

On May 11, the girls from North Dakota took their biggest stage yet, performing on the official ACM Awards Red Carpet show, which aired on Prime Video leading up to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. On Saturday, May 13, Tigirlily Gold once again reached a career milestone as they made their Grand Ole Opry debut.

“This past week has been a dream come true. We’ve spent ten years working towards moments like these, and we’d do it all over again to feel the magic we felt this past week,” the sisters share. “It’s a truly amazing feeling to be living out the wild dreams us small town girls have had for so long. There were many specials moments, but the most special part about all of it was sharing these milestone moments together as sisters and as best friends.”

The duo’s forthcoming debut EP Blonde is due via Monument Records on June 23, and incorporates inspiration from their greatest musical influence, Dolly Parton.