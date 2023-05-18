WATCH: Cody Hibbard’s “We Speak Country”

Recently signed to a co-publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Music, Cody Hibbard’s blue collar raising and ability to relate to the everyman seeps through each new release. With his latest, “We Speak Country,” timed to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Hibbard continues to celebrate his Asian Pacific American heritage and unique path in country music. Watch the official music video above.

Written by Carlton Anderson, Kasey Tyndall and Logan Ryan Wall and produced by Jim Catino and Julian King – with the music video directed by Wales Toney – “We Speak Country” continues to showcase Hibbard’s relatability, sharing how blue collar men and women are united through their shared interests and hard work, more than by how they speak.

“‘We Speak Country’ tells the story of my roots and how I grew up along with a lot of my fan base. It’s one that’s close to my heart because of its relatability factor, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” remarks Hibbard.

Known in Nashville circles for his expert A&R ear, music veteran Jim Catino of Droptine Music first discovered Hibbard’s music while diving into streaming services on the lookout for new artists to capture his attention. With recent development for Dalton Dover leading to a publishing deal with Droptine and Sony Music Publishing along with a record deal with UMG Nashville, Catino is excited to see Country’s tent expanding to encompass even more prowess.