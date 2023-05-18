Music City Grand Prix Announces Lineup For Concert

The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage. The All-Star lineup will feature artists Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests along with Sixwire on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. on the Zyn Main Stage on the Nissan Stadium campus. Local media personality Kelly Sutton will serve as the event emcee.

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Other artists slated to perform during the day are American Blonde, Jillian Cardarelli, Connor McCutcheon, Ryan Griffin, and Zoee on the iHeart Music Stage located in the Fan Zone (see full schedule below).

The Freedom Friday concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders and frontline heroes on the opening day of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s three-day festival of motorsports and music in downtown Nashville.

The 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment will perform a helicopter aerial demonstration and a pre-concert flyover by the 101st Airborne Division. In addition, Wesley Mortgage will be providing free rides on the Ferris Wheel all weekend.

The military community is invited to visit the Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality venue for veterans hosted by the G. Harbaugh Foundation during race weekend. Located in the Bridge Building. Patriots’ Outpost will be open all three days of the race. The Patriots’ Outpost will have free food and drinks as well as resources provided by charity partners.

“The Music City Grand Prix has established itself as one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and Wesley Mortgage is proud to be a part of the excitement,” said Chuck McDowell, CEO of Wesley Mortgage. “Freedom Friday is a great way for all of us to celebrate and show appreciation for our military and first responders. Wesley Mortgage salutes these heroes!”

“We are proud to partner with Wesley Mortgage to honor the heroes who serve and protect us on a daily basis – and excited to announce our Freedom Friday line-up,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “This is a small token of appreciation to those in the service that allow us to live lives of safety and freedom – and enjoy events like this year’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.”

All active and retired military members as well as first responders (law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and frontline medical workers) are eligible to receive free admission for up to four (4) general admission tickets for a full day of racing from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with the tribute concert. Those eligible, can use a Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday link to receive tickets.

Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks.

FREEDOM FRIDAY August 4

9:30am – Gates Open

10:00am –TRANS AM SERIES Practice P1

10:45am – Jillian Cardarelli

11:30pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P1

12:00pm – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)

12:05pm – SRO GR CUP Practice P1

1:00 pm – TRANS AM SERIES Practice P2

1:30pm – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:50pm – INDY NXT Practice P1

3:00pm – American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00 pm – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P1

4:15pm – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)

4:30pm – STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS Practice / Qualifying

5:30pm – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

6:05pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P2

7:00pm – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests featuring Sixwire. (Zyn Main Stage)

9:30pm – Track/Gates Close

Saturday, August 5

8:30am – Gates Open

9:00am – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)

9:40am – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30a – Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)

12:45pm – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:00pm – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6

2:45pm – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00pm – Trans Am Race

3:45pm – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)

6:30pm– Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

6:45pm – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)

7:05pm – FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)

7:15pm – SRO GR Cup Race 1

7:55pm – SRO GT America Race 1

9:30pm – Track/Gates Close

Sunday, August 6

7:30am – Gates Open

8:00am – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)

9:00am – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)

9:05am – INDY NXT Race

10:05am – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:15am – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30am – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2:00pm – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)

2:30pm – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

3:20pm – SRO GT America Race 2

4:10pm – SRO GR Cup Race 2

6:00pm – Track/Gates Close

BUY TICKETS HERE!

**ALL TIMES TENTATIVE / SUBJECT TO CHANGE