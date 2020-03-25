WATCH: Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix”

Thomas Rhett shared the official video today for his current Top 10 single “Beer Can’t Fix” ft. Jon Pardi off his GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards nominated fourth studio album Center Point Road. Written by Thomas Rhett with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, the video directed by Shaun Silva in Key West, FL immediately captures the buoyant and feel-good lyrics laden throughout the song, a welcomed moment of relief during trying times. Watch the video above.

“We wrote this song to be fun and uplifting and wanted to take that same energy into the video,” Thomas Rhett said. “Jon and I had a blast filming this a few weeks ago in Key West, and I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

5x ACM Awards nominee Thomas Rhett’s GRAMMY-nominated fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD is a return to his roots and connects fans to his past, weaving together autobiographical stories with familiar sounds that have propelled his meteoric career. Center Point Road has spawned two No. One hits, PLATINUM lead single, “Look What God Gave Her” which was first introduced on SNL and “Remember You Young,” following a slew of RIAA-certified PLATINUM and GOLD chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett’s No. One tally at Country radio to 14. Thomas Rhett earned his second CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period this year and was named Country radio’s most played artist of 2018, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more. Later this year, he will kick off his headlining THE Center Point Road.