The Bellamy Brothers Parody Their Biggest Hit Songs

Jerry Holthouse Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

In quarantine on their 250-acre Honky Tonk Ranch, the Bellamy Brothers strummed a few parodies of their iconic biggest hits, including “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body, please DON’T Hold It Against Me” and many more during a jam session between David and Howard. The brothers and their individual families live on a sprawling ranch that has been in their lineage for generations. Click here to watch.

The Bellamy Brothers’ reality show, “Honky Tonk Ranch,” airs Saturdays at 11:30 am EST on Circle. Fans can go to CircleAllAccess.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel. Circle is now available in Nashville on WSMV channel 4.5 via antenna.

