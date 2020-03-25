Lee Brice And Rob Hatch Launch Pump House Records

Years after co-writing the #1 hit “I Don’t Dance” together, country hitmaker Lee Brice and veteran songwriter Rob Hatch are teaming up once again. This time, the two entrepreneurially-minded artists are collaborating on something new: Pump House Records.

An artist development collective and “launch pad,” founded by Lee, Rob, Elisha Hoffman (renowned producer/engineer/songwriter) and veteran business leaders Derek and Kristi Hutchins, Pump House Records is a collective “run by artists, for artists,” says Rob, “with a family-like bond and an all-hands-on-deck work ethic.”

“This label is a group of friends supporting friends,” says Rob, whose handful of #1 hits include Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and Randy Houser’s “Goodnight Kiss.” “It’s always been that way with us.”

Adding, “This time we’re taking it a step further by working with Nick, whose passion and voice brings to mind Van Morrison, early Zac Brown, and the heart and free spiritedness of Levon Helm. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Nick Norman’s debut LP will come out in 2020. More information about its release date, special guests, and distribution partners will be announced in coming weeks.