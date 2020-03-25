Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Lee Brice And Rob Hatch Launch Pump House Records
Pump House Records team breaks between recording sessions at Southern Ground Studios, Nashville. Pictured (L-R): Lee Brice, Kristi Hutchins, Derek Hutchins, Nick Norman, Rob Hatch, Elisha Hoffman. (Photo by Chase Lauer)

Lee Brice And Rob Hatch Launch Pump House Records

Jerry Holthouse 21 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 17 Views

Years after co-writing the #1 hit “I Don’t Dance” together, country hitmaker Lee Brice and veteran songwriter Rob Hatch are teaming up once again. This time, the two entrepreneurially-minded artists are collaborating on something new: Pump House Records.

An artist development collective and “launch pad,” founded by Lee, Rob, Elisha Hoffman (renowned producer/engineer/songwriter) and veteran business leaders Derek and Kristi Hutchins, Pump House Records is a collective “run by artists, for artists,” says Rob, “with a family-like bond and an all-hands-on-deck work ethic.”

“This label is a group of friends supporting friends,” says Rob, whose handful of #1 hits include Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and Randy Houser’s “Goodnight Kiss.” “It’s always been that way with us.”

Adding, “This time we’re taking it a step further by working with Nick, whose passion and voice brings to mind Van Morrison, early Zac Brown, and the heart and free spiritedness of Levon Helm. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Nick Norman’s debut LP will come out in 2020. More information about its release date, special guests, and distribution partners will be announced in coming weeks.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

WATCH: Larry Fleet’s “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey”

Big Loud Records singer-songwriter Larry Fleet is bringing the booze, the tunes, and the good …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!