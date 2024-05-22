WATCH: The Red Clay Strays’ “Wanna Be Loved”

The Red Clay Strays will release their new album, Made by These Moments, July 26 on RCA Records. In advance of the release, new song, “Wanna Be Loved,” is debuting today alongside an official music video. (Watch above)

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. Across these eleven tracks, The Red Clay Strays explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting on faith, love and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “Made by These Moments shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

Their three-night headline debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in September is totally sold out but you can still get tickets for their Caverns show HERE.

The Red Clay Strays are Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group is in the midst of a breakout year, as they’re nominated Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Awards and continue to achieve massive success with their single, “Wondering Why.” With over 100 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA Playlist and six-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana Singles chart. The song also reached #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and continues to gain support across genres.

MADE BY THESE MOMENTS TRACK LIST

1. Disaster

2. Wasting Time

3. Wanna Be Loved

4. No One Else Like Me

5. Ramblin’

6. Drowning

7. Devil In My Ear

8. I’m Still Fine

9. On My Knees

10. Moments

11. God Does

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!