Lainey Wilson Invited To Join The Opry

Lainey Wilson was surprised by Opry member Reba McEntire tonight, live on NBC’s “The Voice,” with an invitation to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. The multi-platinum and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Louisiana native will be inducted into the Opry family on Friday, June 7. She made her Opry debut on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), 2020.

Immediately following Wilson’s performance, McEntire walked to Wilson, saying, “Lainey, I am so proud of you. You did a wonderful job. I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up. I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night and I couldn’t be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations. I’d like to be the person to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

McEntire then presented Wilson with a gift commemorating the occasion, a custom-made belt buckle reading “Opry” and “Lainey” with “2024” emblazoned on its reverse side.

“There is not a doubt in my mind that Lainey will make an impact on country music and the Grand Ole Opry for generations to come,” said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer. “On the eve of the Opry’s 100th year, we’re so very excited to say ‘welcome home’ to one of country music’s great voices and personalities.”

“I am so incredibly honored to be invited to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opy, and to have the legendary Reba McEntire surprise me during tonight’s show was such an unforgettable moment,” says Wilson. “This is something I’ve always dreamed of, ever since my first trip to the Opry when I was nine years old. I will never forget this moment!”

Wilson, the 2024 ACM Awards winner for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ and ‘Female Artist of the Year’, was a member of the Opry NextStage class of 2021 and has been an avid champion for the Opry, as well as a mentor to the Opry NextStage class of artists in the years since. The multi award-winning singer songwriter just released her new single “Hang Tight Honey,” from her forthcoming studio album Whirlwind out on August 23rd. Wilson will also kick off her 2024 headlining “Country’s Cool Again” tour on May 31st in Nashville, TN.