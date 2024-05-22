Grand Ole Opry Salutes The Troops

The Grand Ole Opry honored the United States Military and the VFW with a red-carpet arrivals parade and what has become a highlight of the year, the special Salute the Troops Opry performance last night. Among the artists who performed in honor and celebration of the U.S. military and families included Opry members Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, John Conlee, Charlie McCoy, Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer as well as Lee Brice, HunterGirl, Austin Snell and Sal Gonzalez.

John Conlee greets military guests and families during the red carpet parade. Photo by Chris Hollo
HunterGirl performs “Harleys in Heaven,” a song she wrote with a fallen veteran’s wife, Heather Von Loh, who was in the audience. The song is part of Operation Song organization’s tribute to Gold Star families. Photo by Chris Hollo.

The Opry invited active duty and veteran service members from the US Army Reserve and VFW as the Opry show’s honored military guests, as well as their spouses, children, and parents to join a red-carpet parade and be greeted by the night’s performers as they entered into the Opry House for the evening’s show. Lt. Gen Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the US Army Reserve, retired Army Lt. Gen Keith Huber, senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives at Middle Tennessee State University and founder of the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and Carol Whitmore Jr. Vice Commander-in-Chief with the VFW, lead the parade.

Portions of this year’s Opry Salute the Troops will air as a special Opry Live on this Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 25).

