WATCH: The Isaacs’s “Humpty Dumpty Heart”

The official music video for The Isaacs’s current single, “Humpty Dumpty Heart” was released today. The video was directed by Frederick Breedon IV and features The Isaacs performing the spirited single in multiple settings. The new single, written by members Sonya and Becky and hit-maker Ronnie Bowman, is a playful song with a healing message about not letting heartbreak keep you down. This is the second single from their 2021 release, “The American Face” album, and has a catchy melody and soaring harmony vocals that capture your ear all the while reminding us that life is full of disappointments and the choice to stay broken or get back up is ours.

“Most everyone has loved and lost,” says Sonya Isaacs, lead singer of the song, “but too many people let pain and rejection control their lives, forgetting that someone only has power over your future if you give it to them”. Isaacs continues, “Heartbreak can ruin you, so this song is a reminder to get up, wipe the egg off, and keep moving on.“