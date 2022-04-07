Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Donates $25,000 To Veterans Success Center At UT

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) presented the Veterans Success Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a $25,000 donation on Tuesday, March 22.

TCDJHP board members David Corlew, co-founder of the organization and manager for the late Charlie Daniels, and Major General Terry “Max” Haston (retired) visited the center to meet with student veterans. They also attended the Tennessee vs. Butler home baseball game for a check presentation with Jayetta Rogers, director of the Veterans Success Center, and Leonard Clemons, associate vice provost for Student Success.

“Continuing education has and continues to be an important step in the reintegration of many returning veterans,” explains Corlew. “Charlie had a close relationship with the University of Tennessee, so it’s our mission to support our veterans that are pursuing their educational needs. The Veterans Success Center is growing daily with Jayetta and the team, and we are proud to be of assistance in any way possible.”

The $25,000 donation will go to the creation of a Veterans Success Institute, student veteran transformational grants, a veteran emergency fund, and technology upgrades. The donation is the third and largest gift UT has received from The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, and Rogers says she hopes it’s the beginning of a long and meaningful relationship with the organization. “Charlie Daniels was a tremendous supporter of the University of Tennessee, and we are beyond grateful to receive this gift that will enhance the academic, professional, and personal success of our student veterans while at UT,” notes Rogers.

“Ensuring that veteran students have a solid foundation for success is the reason that The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project supports our state universities’ veterans centers. TCDJHP believes that assisting and supporting veterans in obtaining a quality education is a critical phase line in their ‘Journey Home,’” says Haston. “We hope that by contributing to the University of Tennessee Veterans Success Center will start a habit for others to follow ensuring the center’s future.”