WATCH: The Infamous Stringdusters’ “Toward The Fray”

The Infamous Stringdusters have teamed up with the good folks at Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, to release the video for their new album’s title track, “Toward The Fray,” here. Additionally, the band’s dobro player Andy Hall penned an essay about mindfulness and the many benefits exclusively for Backline readers. Read Andy Hall’s full piece here and an excerpt below:

“The purpose of mindfulness is simple. To be more aware of what is currently happening. Less lost in thought. When our attention goes from the never-ending stream of thoughts, judgments and fantasies the mind creates, and moves to what is actually happening directly around us, we feel better. And if we feel better, we can do better at whatever it is we want to do.”

“The Dusters are part of the original support system for the organization since our launch in 2019,” says Hilary Gleason, Backline co-founder. “It’s heartening to know that their support is more than just a flash in the pan — mental health and mindfulness is something that is truly embraced and embodied by its members.”

“We shot this video in Denver and it’s pretty much based on the lyrics of the song. The little girl portraying the character from the album cover was so amazing and absolutely the star of the shoot. We feel the folks who made the video did a great job bringing to life the essence of what the song (and much of our album) is about,” says Falco. “To me, the theme of the album and in turn this song is about dealing with your problems head on, rather than running away from them,” Falco continues. “One of the things that I’m really proud of is that this record is true to all of us. It’s a genuine record because it really is about everything that we were all going through. We’re talking about the pandemic and all of the chaos, but we’re talking about love and other things, too. We were able to reflect and dive deep and look inward during all of this. I hope people who hear these songs will feel like they’re not alone.”

The band has been touring aggressively across the country with friends Greensky Bluegrass, Dustbowl Revival, The California Honeydrops, and Karina Rykman. The band will continue its touring momentum this summer and into fall, for a full list of tour dates please see below.