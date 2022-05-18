CMAfest Announces Fan Fair X Programming

Fan Fair X is the heart of the CMA Fest experience – where fans get one-of-a-kind opportunities to connect with Country Music artists in person. From celebrity panels, games and partner activations to unforgettable performances and meet-and-greets, Fan Fair X will deliver more than 173,000 square feet of air-conditioned fun inside Music City Center Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11 (10:00 AM-5:00 PM/CT) and Sunday, June 12 (10:00 AM-4:00 PM/CT). Venue doors open daily at 9:00 AM/CT.

GET TICKETS FOR CMAFEST HERE.

Returning to the festival’s origins this year, meet-and-greet sessions are first-come, first-served. The schedule of meet-and-greets inside Fan Fair X will be released in the Official CMA Connect App before the end of May.

Taking the mic on the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 11:00 AM-4:50 PM Thursday-Saturday and 11:00 AM-3:50 PM on Sunday are Skyelor Anderson, Angie K, Kaylee Bell, Belles, Brei Carter, CB30, Abbey Cone, Crawford & Power, Johnny Dailey, Shelby Darrall, Tyler Dial, Rodell Duff, Everette, FINMAR, Ben Gallaher, Max Jackson, Greylan James, Paige King Johnson, Halle Kearns, Kimberly Kelly, Madison Kozak, Gabe Lee, Grace Leer, Thomas Mac, Miko Marks, Catherine McGrath, Megan Moroney, Patrick Murphy, O.N.E the Duo, Redferrin, SixForty1, Southerland, Jenny Tolman, Tyler Reese Tritt, Troubadour Blue, Brit Taylor, Twinnie, Kasey Tyndall, Anna Vaus and Stephen Wilson Jr. Additionally, ASCAP presents Martin McDaniel, Gina Venior and Jason Tucker; BMI presents Whitney Daane, Jobe Fortner, Taylor Goyette and Leslie Roberts and SESAC presents Joe Fox, Marla and Brett Sheroky.

Returning fan favorite, the CMA Close Up Stage, is an experience like no other, where fans can get up close and personal each day (Thursday-Saturday 10:00 AM-4:45 PM/CT and Sunday 10:00 AM-3:45 PM/CT) with their favorite artists via interactive panels, informative presentations, intimate performances and more. Featured Artists of the Day will be Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, and Chris Tomlin. Additional highlights fans won’t want to miss include:

“My Voice Is A Trumpet” – A Reading and Conversation with Jimmie Allen and Cody Alan

Up Close and Personal with Trisha Yearwood and Friends, featuring Lauren Alaina and Caitlyn Smith, moderated by Elaina Smith

“For Love & Country” – Amazon Music Special panel hosted by Dyana Williams, featuring BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Shy Carter and Frankie Staton.

Song Suffragettes

Brian Kelley and the Castaways

She Is the Music Presents: Hillary Scott and Friends with Caitlyn Smith, Catie Offerman and Sacha

Black Opry with Tylar Bryant, Roberta Lea, The Kentucky Gentlemen and Julie Williams

Social Stars in Country Music with Lily Rose, Peytan Porter, Georgia Webster and Troy Cartwright

Lainey Wilson: I’ve Got A Heart Like a Truck

Tik Tok and the Rise of Independent Artists with Cooper Alan, Spencer Crandall, Alexandra Kay and Thomas Mac

Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish Fashion Show featuring CMT’s Next Women of Country

Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers – 65+ Years of Music

Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country