WATCH: The Grascals and Dolly Parton Unveil “Broken Angels”

As their powerful new collaboration continues to gain momentum across radio and streaming platforms, The Grascals and Dolly Parton have officially unveiled the music video for their moving single, “Broken Angels.” (watch above)

The video arrives as “Broken Angels” steadily climbs the charts, capturing attention across bluegrass, Americana, gospel and country audiences alike. Praised for its emotional weight and unmistakable vocal blend, the song pairs The Grascals’ world-class musicianship with Parton’s instantly recognizable voice and heartfelt delivery, creating a collaboration that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

At its core, “Broken Angels” is a song of compassion and redemption—an anthem for those who are hurting, and a tribute to the quiet strength it takes to keep believing. The newly released video brings those themes to life, visually reflecting messages of restoration, grace and unwavering support.

The song carries special meaning for Grascals member Jamie Johnson, whose own journey through addiction and recovery helped inspire the track. After a decade-long hiatus from the band, Johnson has returned with renewed purpose, embracing music, family and lifelong friendships with fresh perspective.

“I’ve had the idea to write a song about recovery for a long time—one that speaks to my best friend who shares many of the same struggles with addiction and depression that I do,” Johnson shares. “I tried to piece it together myself, but it just wasn’t coming together. There was only one person I had in mind to help me finish it—Dolly.”

Johnson sent Parton an early recording, and within days she responded with enthusiasm. “She loved the idea,” he says. “She also loves this same friend as much as I do, and that was the beginning of ‘Broken Angels.’ Dolly, along with The Osborne Brothers, has been the biggest influence on The Grascals’ career. I truly love her like family, and I know this song wouldn’t exist without her passion, heart, and unmatched gift for crafting such a beautiful piece of music.”

The video’s stripped-down, heartfelt approach underscores why the collaboration has resonated so strongly with fans and industry tastemakers. Since its release, “Broken Angels” has seen rapid engagement across streaming platforms, strong playlist support and impressive chart movement, quickly solidifying its place as one of the most impactful bluegrass releases of the year.

The video features original Grascals members Jimmy Mattingly and Terry Eldredge, alongside current band members Jamie Johnson, Kyle Perkins, Danny Roberts, Kristin Scott Benson, John Bryan and Jamie Harper, all joined by Parton.

With new music, major film releases, and a milestone tour all converging, Trace Adkins continues to prove that three decades in, his star power—and his storytelling—are stronger than ever.

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